Slope stabilization along H-2 Freeway to close 2 northbound lanes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flooding on O'ahu in early December caused some instability to the slope along the H-2 Freeway near the Ka Uka Boulevard exit.
The initial scope of emergency repairs involved stabilization of the slope in the immediate vicinity of the culvert. As the culvert repairs progressed it was found that additional slope stabilization must be done to prevent further erosion.
To safely continue the repair work, the two right lanes of H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction at the Ka Uka Boulevard Exit will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, and on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During repairs, the Ka Uka Boulevard Exit will remain open.
Future closures for these repairs will be scheduled as materials become available.
Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website.