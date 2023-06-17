'Sleeping in peace': Volunteers from construction industry build beds for Oahu children

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Volunteers from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hawaii (SHP), and other community members spent Saturday building beds.
Volunteers of all ages helped build 30 beds for keiki in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hawaii, chapter president George Denise says at least four percent of Oahu's children are not sleeping in beds. He says children sleep on the floor, on a couch, or co-sleeping with parents or others. "It's so important for kids to get a good night's sleep, food in their belly and clothes on them and so we wanted to focus on one part and that's the mission of this chapter is, is we'll focus on getting them in a bed so they can get a good night's sleep and help them to be successful in life."
For the vice president of Corniar Remolding, Justin Cornair, it was a mission easy for him to get behind. "I work 60, 70, 80 hour weeks and rarely get weekends off. But doing something like this never feels like work. It's rewarding. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I've given back to my community, the community that has raised me that has helped me become the person I am today. There's no better feeling than knowing you've done this selflessly."
Denise says each twin-size bed costs about $350 to make. CLC and General Contractors Association members donated all the lumber and materials for Saturday's build. The beds will be delivered to children ages 3-17 and assembled in their homes. SHP provides beds to needy families with children who have uncomfortable sleeping arrangments. The organization generally finds families through referrals from outside agencies. To learn more about the application process, visit https://shpbeds.org/apply/.
Denise and the Hawaii Chapter are still seeking donations to purchase new mattresses and bedding for each bed and new chapter members. To find out how to help, visit https://shpbeds.org/chapter/hi-honolulu/.