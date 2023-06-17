 Skip to main content
'Sleeping in peace': Volunteers from construction industry build beds for Oahu children

Building beds for keiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Volunteers from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hawaii (SHP), and other community members spent Saturday building beds.

Volunteers of all ages helped build 30 beds for keiki in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hawaii, chapter president George Denise says at least four percent of Oahu's children are not sleeping in beds. He says children sleep on the floor, on a couch, or co-sleeping with parents or others. "It's so important for kids to get a good night's sleep, food in their belly and clothes on them and so we wanted to focus on one part and that's the mission of this chapter is, is we'll focus on getting them in a bed so they can get a good night's sleep and help them to be successful in life."

