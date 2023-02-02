Six Hawaii boys to compete in largest youth Sumo tournament in Japan

“Sumo has taught me so many valuable life lessons including respect, honoring my elders and traditions and to get back up when I get knocked down,” said Kena Heffernan, president of the Aloha State Sumo Association. “Sumo students from Hawai‘i have a unique sense of strength and heart for the sport because of their upbringing and it’s an honor to help coach these athletes and future ambassadors of Hawai‘i–teaching them technical skills, but more importantly, life lessons that they can take off the sumo mat.”
“The sport is great for both boys and girls as we stress sportsmanship, resiliency and always moving forward,” added Heffernan.
Two students from Punahou, a homeschooled student, one from St. Louis, one from Ala Wai Elementary, and another from St. Marks Lutheran will compete.
WANT TO SUPPORT THE TEAM? MORE DETAILS BELOW
Aloha State Sumo Association is still looking to raise money to get their full team to Tokyo to compete. All proceeds help to defray the cost of the Japan tournament and support the sumo club to purchase mawashi (sumo belts). If you would like to support Hawaiʻi’s youth in sumo, please email alohastatesumo@gmail.com.
Some upcoming fundraisers and ways to support include:
- $25 Prime Rib Plates on Feb. 5, 3-7 p.m., Study Hall Bar & Grill, 1019 University Ave.
- $25 Aloha State Sumo t-shirts (Youth M to Adult 3XL)
- Making a tax-deductible donation to Aloha State Sumo Association (a 501c3 nonprofit)
- Corporate sponsorship of Hawaiʻi’s Sumo Team. Tax-deductible donations of $1,000 or more receive special recognition from the team.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.