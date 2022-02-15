 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Sister of Maui man missing since September 2021 says she fears the worst

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing: Kevin Winters
Download PDF Kevin Winters Reward

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The sister of missing Maui man, 51-year-old Kevin Winters has not heard from him since early September 2021. The Maui Police Department's missing person's advocate believes his disappearance is suspicious.

The family of Kevin Winters says it has been five months since they last heard from him. And his sister, Karen Hopp tells KITV4 she fears the worst.

Winters' family is offering a $2,000-reward to anyone who has information about him. They ask anyone to text a picture and information to 616-403-4552.

The Maui Police Department launched its new Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel in January that includes the missing persons advocate.

