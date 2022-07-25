Sierra Club PAC shares endorsements for state, county candidates

The Sierra Club Hawaii Political Action Committee has picked their endorsements for state and county council offices.
The picks represent state legislative and county council offices of Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Sierra Club of Hawai‘i’s group and chapter political and executive committees, for the hundreds of volunteer hours spent researching, interviewing, and engaging in thoughtful and deep discussions, regarding the dozens of candidates running for office,” said Jonathan Scheuer, chair of the Sierra Club’s Chapter Political Committee. “I would also like to thank all of the candidates who took time from their campaigns to respond to our surveys, answer our questions, and share their own values and visions for our environment.”
“We hope that through this service, we can provide Hawaii voters with important insight regarding which candidates we feel are best positioned to protect our ʻāina, build resilience, and ensure that our children and future generations will be able to continue enjoying all that makes these islands such a unique and special place to call home.”
“Trees don’t vote – so it’s on us, as voters and residents of Hawai‘i nei, to make sure we elect candidates who understand how much the ‘āina has given and continues to give us - and that we must work to protect it, now more than ever,” she added.
The full list of Sierra Club PAC endorsements can be viewed here.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.