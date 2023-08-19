Shriner's Gala in Honolulu with First Lady of Hawaii - Jaime Kanani Green

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Shriners Children’s Hawaii Hosts its Centennial Gala In celebration of 100 years of providing specialty orthopedic care to keiki in Hawaii and the Pacific Basin.
On Good Morning Hawaii, were Honorary Event Chair , First Lady Jaime Kanani Green. Plus, Co-event Chair Kristie Kutaka talking about the Century of Champions Gala on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The other Co-event chair is Melody Fukushima. With a special performance by Na Leo Pilimehana.
First Lady Jaime Kanani Green talked about her many years of advocacy work in support of children and families and her inspiration for getting involved. The First Lady also talked about Shriners Children’s mission to care for the orthopedic needs of keiki worldwide regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Co-event Chair Kristie Kutaka talked about her connection and her friend plus Co-event Chair Mel Fukushima's personal connection to Shriners through their children. Kutaka's daughter Lexie developed scoliosis during adolescence and was referred to the experts at Shriners Children’s. Throughout her care journey she had such a positive experience that she became an advocate for Shriners, sharing her experiences with other kids and families. Lixie became a Shriners patient ambassador and represented her school’s cheer squad in one of the hospital's commercials.
Kristie Kutaka adds, "And I’ve brought my son to Shriners’ injury clinic when he got hurt playing sports. Our family is grateful to
Shriners and we always want to give back so I am happy to support them with their gala as co-chair.
Kutaka says about the Century of Champions Gala, "In addition to a wonderful dinner, guests will enjoy a silent auction with amazing items and packages, a hula
performance and very memorable presentations by Shriners families. We are really excited that 23 time-Na Hoku award winning group Na Leo Pilimehana will be giving a special performance! People can purchase seats via the QR code that should be on screen, but also by visiting our gala website at :SCHawaiiCelebrates100.org.
Plus, all the proceeds from the gala stay right here in Hawaii to support the keiki at Shriners Children’s Hawaii.
Shriner's Gala in Honolulu will be an unforgettable evening featuring an inspirational program highlighting amazing stories from patient ambassadors, special remarks from our dedicated team and live entertainment from local artists with Shriners star-studded champions!
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Starting at 5:30 pm
Location: Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach
"Shriners Hospitals for Children® — Honolulu delivers the highest quality of care to children with orthopaedic conditions. Our physicians and medical care providers are committed to improving the lives of children in Hawaii and the Pacific region, and specialize in providing world-class bone, joint, muscle, dental and sports therapies as well as orthotics and prosthetics. The hospital welcomes patients up to age 18 and provides care to those with or without health insurance regardless of ability to pay. Located in the heart of Honolulu, our keiki-friendly facility is designed to put families at ease with the aloha spirit."