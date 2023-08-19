 Skip to main content
Shriner's Gala in Honolulu with First Lady of Hawaii - Jaime Kanani Green

Shirley Temple Visits Children at Shriners Children's Hawaii

Shriners Children's Hawaii celebrates 100 years in The Islands. Shirley Temple visits Shriners Children's Hawaii.

Shriner's Gala in Honolulu on Good Morning Hawaii. The gala is on Sept. 16 at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The "Century of Champions" Gala benefits the non-profit that cares for children in Honolulu delivering the highest quality of care to children with orthopaedic conditions. The hospital welcomes patients up to age 18 and provides care to those with or without health insurance regardless of ability to pay. Located in the heart of Honolulu, our keiki-friendly facility is designed to put families at ease with the aloha spirit."

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Shriners Children’s Hawaii Hosts its Centennial Gala In celebration of 100 years of providing specialty orthopedic care to keiki in Hawaii and the Pacific Basin.

On Good Morning Hawaii, were Honorary Event Chair , First Lady Jaime Kanani Green. Plus, Co-event Chair Kristie Kutaka talking about the Century of Champions Gala on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The other Co-event chair is Melody Fukushima. With a special performance by Na Leo Pilimehana.

