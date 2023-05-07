Shriner's Children's Hawaii Celebrates 100 Years in The Islands With Success Stories

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Shriners Children’s Hawaii is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Hawaii this year. Jan Moore, PhD was a former patient back in the 1960s. Jan Moore today says “Had I not been treated, it could’ve caused more severe complications and I definitely would not have the mobility I have today.”
HONOLULU,HAWAII (KITV4) Shriners Children’s Hawaii is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Hawaii this year. On Good Morning Hawaii , Jan Moore, PhD talked about her experience at the hospital when she was a patient back in the 1960s. She was born with a rare condition called proximal femoral focal deficiency, which meant that the right part of her femur was missing causing her right leg to be shorter than the other. Jan Moore, PhD says, “When my dad was stationed at Fort Shafter, I was 9, and had surgeries at Shriners Children’s Hawaii up through age 11. Due to the full body casts I had to wear while I recovered, I spent a lot of time on my stomach which was very challenging. Had I not been treated, it could’ve caused more severe complications and I definitely would not have the mobility I have today.”
Moore continues, “As challenging as it was to have the surgeries, or spend a lot of time on my stomach because of the full-body casts or walk to school in braces, I have a lot of fond memories during my time in Hawaii. The old hospital didn’t have any private rooms, just cubicles. When they were building their operating rooms, my sister would sneak past the construction to visit me which wasn’t allowed. I remember there were Vietnamese children who were war casualties being treated for their burns and injuries. Celebrities also visited me in the hospital, including entertainer Don Ho, musicians Peter, Paul and Mary, and silent film star Harold Lloyd. And of course, there were always the visiting Shriners. The Shriners provided me with really great care…and hope. I visited their new hospital yesterday and I gotta tell you that I was impressed on how beautiful and kid-friendly it is. The impact they have made not just in my life but in countless other children is truly remarkable.”
Moore is now a faculty member at the University of Nebraska Kearney. Moore says, “Early in my career, after I got my PhD, I did research on surgically implanted prosthetics in children with congenital deafness and did speech therapy for many who couldn’t afford treatment. Today, what’s most meaningful to me about my career is that I am able to give of myself and motivate others to change lives and help them succeed. I really want my students to get the highest degree of education possible to help them grow their knowledge and networks – it’s gratifying to me when I hear some of my former students doing great things and telling me how I helped change their lives.”
Moore adds, “When you have a disability and you get such great care like I did at Shriners, you want to give back to the community because you are more empathetic. I often attend agricultural fairs and speak with and test area farmers and ranchers who are exposed to noise to determine how it impacts their cognitive functions. At home, I continue my passion for research to understand and increase awareness of the long-term effects of hearing loss to prevent cognitive decline and chronic disease so that people can age well and live fulfilling lives.”
Shriner’s Children’s Hawaii is celebrating its 100th anniversary, “A century of Champions Gala,” is on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Alohilani Waikiki Resort. For more information, contact the Development Office at (808) 951-3765.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.