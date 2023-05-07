 Skip to main content
Shriner's Children's Hawaii Celebrates 100 Years in The Islands With Success Stories

Shriner's Children's Hawaii Celebrates 100 Years in The Islands

Shriners Children’s Hawaii is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Hawaii this year. Jan Moore, PhD was a former patient back in the 1960s. Jan Moore today says “Had I not been treated, it could’ve caused more severe complications and I definitely would not have the mobility I have today.”

Jan Moore, PhD, A Shriners Children’s Success Story talks about the hospital's impact on her life.

HONOLULU,HAWAII (KITV4) Shriners Children’s Hawaii is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Hawaii this year. On Good Morning Hawaii , Jan Moore, PhD talked about her experience at the hospital when she was a patient back in the 1960s. She was born with a rare condition called proximal femoral focal deficiency, which meant that the right part of her femur was missing causing her right leg to be shorter than the other. Jan Moore, PhD says, “When my dad was stationed at Fort Shafter, I was 9, and had surgeries at Shriners Children’s Hawaii up through age 11. Due to the full body casts I had to wear while I recovered, I spent a lot of time on my stomach which was very challenging. Had I not been treated, it could’ve caused more severe complications and I definitely would not have the mobility I have today.”

Moore continues, “As challenging as it was to have the surgeries, or spend a lot of time on my stomach because of the full-body casts or walk to school in braces, I have a lot of fond memories during my time in Hawaii. The old hospital didn’t have any private rooms, just cubicles. When they were building their operating rooms, my sister would sneak past the construction to visit me which wasn’t allowed. I remember there were Vietnamese children who were war casualties being treated for their burns and injuries. Celebrities also visited me in the hospital, including entertainer Don Ho, musicians Peter, Paul and Mary, and silent film star Harold Lloyd. And of course, there were always the visiting Shriners. The Shriners provided me with really great care…and hope. I visited their new hospital yesterday and I gotta tell you that I was impressed on how beautiful and kid-friendly it is. The impact they have made not just in my life but in countless other children is truly remarkable.”

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

