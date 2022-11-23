 Skip to main content
Shriners Children's Hawaii becomes first in state to use BEAR implant for ACL repair

  • Updated
  • 0
BEAR Implant Patient

Shriners Children's Hawaii is the first hospital in the state to use the BEAR Implant for treating one of the most common knee injuries in the US. The innovative repair is for the injury involving a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Shriners Children’s Hawaii is the first hospital in the state to use the BEAR Implant for treating one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The innovative repair is for an injury involving a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Karli Kaneshiro, 17, is the first patient in Hawaii to receive this innovative procedure that encourages the ligament to grow back together again.

