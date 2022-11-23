Shriners Children's Hawaii becomes first in state to use BEAR implant for ACL repair

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Shriners Children’s Hawaii is the first hospital in the state to use the BEAR Implant for treating one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The innovative repair is for an injury involving a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Karli Kaneshiro, 17, is the first patient in Hawaii to receive this innovative procedure that encourages the ligament to grow back together again.
Karli is a cheerleader at Mililani High school and injured her ACL during practice. Dr. Craig Ono at Shriner’s Children’s Hawaii suggested the BEAR implant treatment. At first, Karli’s Mom was apprehensive because this is the very first time the procedure has ever been done in Hawaii.
"Just doing more research, watching videos, and just the comfort with Dr. Ono doing the procedure, we felt reassured…and the fact that it is less invasive,” said Karli’s mom, Ashley Yoshida.
"I think the repair is better because you don’t have to worry about another part of your knee trying to heal too,” Karli told KITV4.
Instead of using the ligament from the injured knee to reconstruct, the Bridge-Enhanced ACL Restoration (BEAR) involves using an implant injected with the patient’s own blood.
“It’s injected with the patient’s blood because we want to add elements into the collagen or blood matrix in order to allow for healing potential, put into the notch where the anterior cruciate ligament repair is done in order to provide the environment to heal,” said Dr. Craig Ono, Orthopedic Surgeon, Shriners Children’s Hawaii.
The implant is absorbed by the body, usually within eight weeks. Karli is expected to make a full recovery between six to nine months with the help of Physical Therapy so that she can get back to her jumps and turns of cheerleading.
The BEAR Implant was pioneered by Martha Murray, M.D., founder of Miach Orthopaedics, at the Boston Children’s Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery with initial research funding provided by the NFL Players Association, Boston Children’s Hospital and the National Institutes of Health.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.