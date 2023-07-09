Shriners Children’s Hawaii hosts family fun centennial event

Shriners Children's Hawai'i is Celebrating 100 years of providing orthopedic care to keiki in Hawaii and the Pacific Basin. The Super Mario-themed event Saturday Night featured live music and games plus activities for the entire family.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To celebrate 100 years of providing specialty orthopedic care to keiki, Shriners Children’s Hawaii hosted its Centennial Family Fun Night on its Punahou Street campus on Saturday, July 8.
The Super Mario-themed event featured live music, food, games, activities and prizes, concluding with a special showing of the Super Mario Bros. movie on a large LED video wall on the front lawn. The festive atmosphere included games, prizes and colorful costumes themed after the various characters from the Super Mario world. Guests enjoyed colorful popcorn, shave ice and even specially decorated character cupcakes.
This event is an opportunity for patients to enjoy their Shriners Children’s Hawaii experience outside of their health care needs.
Besides keiki who reside in Hawaii, dozens of out-of-town families temporarily relocate to the Family Center in order to receive the necessary specialized orthopedic care for their keiki.
Many come to Shriners from countries or territories within the Pacific Basin such as American Samoa, Fiji, International Samoa, the Marshall Islands and the Philippines.
All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay.
On September 16, there will be a shimmering night of hope - a spectacular Gala igniting smiles for Shriners Children's Hawai'i.