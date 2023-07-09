 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shriners Children’s Hawaii hosts family fun centennial event

  • Updated
  • 0

In celebration of 100 years of providing specialty orthopedic care to keiki in Hawaii and the Pacific Basin, Shriners Children’s Hawai‘i will be hosting its Centennial Family Fun Night on its Punahou Street campus on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Shriners Children’s Hawaii Hosts Centennial Family Fun Event

Shriners Children's Hawai'i is Celebrating 100 years of providing orthopedic care to keiki in Hawaii and the Pacific Basin. The Super Mario-themed event Saturday Night featured live music and games plus activities for the entire family.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To celebrate 100 years of providing specialty orthopedic care to keiki, Shriners Children’s Hawaii hosted its Centennial Family Fun Night on its Punahou Street campus on Saturday, July 8.

The Super Mario-themed event featured live music, food, games, activities and prizes, concluding with a special showing of the Super Mario Bros. movie on a large LED video wall on the front lawn. The festive atmosphere included games, prizes and colorful costumes themed after the various characters from the Super Mario world. Guests enjoyed colorful popcorn, shave ice and even specially decorated character cupcakes.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred