Showcasing high fashion at the Merrie Monarch with Native Hawaiian designer Kini Zamora

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sewing is in native Hawaiian fashion designer Kiniokahōkūloa Zamora's blood.
"I got into fashion design when I was 10 years old it was passed from my grandfather," said Zamora "he had to sew a lot of clothing for my aunties and my uncles to go to school and my aunt actually learned how to sew from him and that's where it was kind of passed on."
After receiving his degree from Honolulu Community College, the Project Runway All-Star alum headed to the ʻāina ʻē
"I went to New York for about a year and studied there as well and came back and started my company," continued Zamora.
Situated in Hālawa Valley on O'ahu, Zamora and his team of three -- yes three -- sew everything here.
"I think it's important for us to sustain an economic business here in Hawai'i and then also to be a made-in-Hawai'i company. It's a time for us to really tell our story ourselves and not let someone else or another company or corporate company tell the story for us," Zamora said.
The story behind this year's collection takes us to Zamora's ʻāina kūpuna -- the land of his ancestors -- Maui Nui a Kama
"Our inspiration for this year's collection is Haleakalā on Maui. We're doing Silver Sword and everything kind of around it. The collection involves huaka'i and excursion going there experiencing the land experiencing plants that we're creating, and really telling the story from where it's at," Zamora continued.
This is Zamora's fourth year of taking his haute couture to Hilo. He never takes it for granted.
"As kanaka being part of Merrie Monarch is an honor it's a blessing to just be there and I think my grandfather would be amazed how far our family has come," said a proud Zamora.
You can check out Kini Zamora's designs at the Prince Kūhiō Plaza in Hilo -- Thursday through Saturday between 10 in the morning till six in the evening.