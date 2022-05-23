Shortage of life-saving imaging dye impacting medical procedures in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hospitals and imaging centers across Hawaii are being forced to ration vital medical scans and procedures.
This comes after a General Electric plant in Shanghai, which produces a widely-used contrast dye, was put on lockdown. The dye is used for a variety of purposes, many of them with lifesaving implications.
Because of the shortage, hospitals and imaging centers are now being forced to use alternative tools when appropriate that don't require the dye.
Of the 28 hospitals in Hawaii, 16, including St. Francis Medical Center, have CT Scans. There are also six Freestanding Imaging Centers and all are being greatly impacted.
The increased contrast helps doctors easily diagnose a brain bleed or clot, see how a heart or other organ is functioning, or determine whether a tumor is growing or shrinking, among other things.
Because of the shortage, hospital systems in Hawaii are deferring non-urgent medical procedures and using alternative imaging and diagnostic tools that do not require the dye when appropriate.
The CEO of Hawaii Diagnostic Radiology Services, Marshall Miyoshi, says any kind of delay in care is urgent.
"It's definitely going to affect our patients in delaying in making those diagnosis and that is where the concern is coming from the patients and a lot of our physicians. Because a lot of them come with pain, with something with an illness that needs to be treated right away. And not having the contrast available is going to make diagnosis more difficult and we might not be able to see what is causing the problem," Miyoshi said.
Miyoshi says Hawaii Diagnostic Radiology Services has a very limited supply of contrast dye at their three facilities.
"With the number of orders coming in we just don't have the contrast needed to see all the patients," Miyoshi said.
The Healthcare Association of Hawaii represents the state's healthcare providers and met with them recently to manage and conserve the use of the contrast media.
"That meant there is an international shortage of this particular media for CTs which is very problematic because the CTs are used for a variety of imaging needs and very widely used. We want to ensure that anyone with an urgent need for a CT scan with contrast does get that scan. So we are ensuring that we are conserving supply of the contrast media, we are prioritizing supplies, we are deferring CTs that are not immediate or urgent," said Hilton Raethel with the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
The plant in Shanghai may be coming back online in a couple weeks. But the Healthcare Association of Hawaii says it will still be August or September before hospitals and imaging centers have normal levels of this life-saving imaging dye.