SHOPO: Allegations against former Honolulu city officials are 'sickening'

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet, mainly in northwest swell, declining
through the night.
* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Robert Cavaco, president of the State of Hawai'i Organization of Police Officers, said he is alarmed by Wednesday's indictment of former Honolulu city managing director Roy Amemiya, ex-corporation counsel Donna Leong, and former Honolulu police commissioner Max Sword.
The three former high-ranking officials surrendered themselves to the FBI Wednesday morning and were arrested for federal conspiracy charges.
Cavaco said the money the three allegedly embezzled could have been used to hire more officers for the already short-staffed Honolulu Police Department.
"These federal indictments demonstrate that no one is above the law and that our Honolulu tax payers deserve justice from being defrauded by these so-called leaders," Cavaco said.
Political analyst Neal Milner shared his predictions on the negotiations in the case.
"What they're going to say to these people is, if you give us good information, we'll go easier on you and you can plead out. That's the thing to watch for," Milner said, explaining, "This is not a stage where there is a lot of transparency. When there's a trial there's transparency, all these other negotiations."
The three defendants were released on $50,000 bonds and are due back in court in March.