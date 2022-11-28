Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough and associated deep moisture will move
northward through the islands today. There remains the
potential for some slow moving showers to develop, possibly
resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Mauna Loa eruptiing from Daniel K. Inoye Highway, Saddle Rd at 1:30 a.m. HST
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast.
Multiple images have surfaced on social media indicating lava activity outside of the caldera. At this time, no lava migration into a rift zone has been confirmed.
USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and the County of Hawaiʻi Civil Defense Administration are actively monitoring the situation and will update the public immediately if any eruption activity is confirmed outside of the Summit caldera.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.