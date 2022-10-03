Shelter in place lifted in Salt Lake area after suspicious packages found; suspect in custody |UPDATE

"Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20 pm, after several suspicious packages were found in the area. Three separate packages were examined by EOD personnel and all were declared safe shortly after 9:30 pm. A male suspect was taken into custody by NCIS at approximately 6:00 pm. and turned over to Honolulu Police."
ORIGINAL STORY
PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (KITV) -- A shelter in place has been issued for parts of the Makalapa Compound at Jt. Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.
According to reports, at approximately 5:00 p.m. local time, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security received a report of a suspicious package at the Borchers gate. JBPHH security secured traffic in and out of the gate, and coordinated with Honolulu Police Department to secure traffic on Kamehameha Highway. Explosive Ordnance Technicians are at the scene.
As of 6:45 p.m. buildings 250, 352, and 400 inside of Makalapa Compound are directed to shelter in place and stay away from all windows.
A portion of Kamehameha Highway eastbound remains shut down from Kalaloa Street to Radford Drive as Honolulu Police investigate a suspicious package near the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.
