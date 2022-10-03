 Skip to main content
Shelter in place lifted in Salt Lake area after suspicious packages found; suspect in custody |UPDATE

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: According to Navy reports:

"Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20 pm, after several suspicious packages were found in the area. Three separate packages were examined by EOD personnel and all were declared safe shortly after 9:30 pm. A male suspect was taken into custody by NCIS at approximately 6:00 pm. and turned over to Honolulu Police."

Residents near Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam have been asked to shelter in place due to a suspicious package investigation on Monday, October 3, 2022.

