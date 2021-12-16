Sheldon 'Kalani' Hao named Honolulu Fire Department's new chief

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department has a new fire chief: Sheldon "Kalani" Hao will take over on December 31.
Hao says he's ready for this new chapter in his life. His most recent role in the department was the acting deputy fire chief.
"I understand the responsibility and expectation that come with this role and I fully embrace it," he said.
Over the next year, Hao says his priority is staffing. The department currently has more than 100 vacancies, 15 are chief positions.
"Our personnel means everything to us. They do the work and we've come up with different ways for using analytics so we can bring in the right amount of people," Hao said.
His leadership is welcomed by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, the union that represents the men and women on the job. President of the union, Bobby Lee, believes the process to select a new leader could've been faster after former Chief Manuel Neves retired in February.
"It just created more apprehension with our firefighters. It's tough knowing you don't have a leader actually assigned and you're dealing with people stepping in," Lee said.
Lee says he hopes Hao will address issues such as fire fighter safety.
"We're looking forward to building a much more cooperative and mutually respective relationship with this chief," Lee said.
Chief Hao will be paid about $199,000 per year.
Today, I announced that Kalani Hao has been selected to be the 35th HFD Fire Chief.His work ethic, dedication, aptitude, and ability to lead are inspiring and I know the men and women of the Honolulu Fire Department are in great hands with him at the helm. pic.twitter.com/pFeIMpK2cV
