 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Sharks are millions of years older than dinosaurs and 5 other facts that may surprise you

  • Updated
  • 0
Sharks are millions of years older than dinosaurs and 5 other facts that may surprise you

A tiger shark glides along in Beqa Lagoon in the Fiji Islands.

 Media Drum World/Zuma

Sharks have scared us a lot this summer, primarily for suspected attacks on humans. However, humans are a larger threat to sharks than sharks are to us.

The 34th official Shark Week takes place from July 24 to July 30 on the Discovery Channel and aims to increase conversation and education about these ancient marine predators that are key to the health of the ocean. (Discovery Channel and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK