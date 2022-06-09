Shark Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach Park after shark sighting By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety Officials (OSO) have announced no swimming at Makaha Beach Park due to a shark sighting on Thursday afternoon.Officials said a 6' shark was spotted in the shoreline exhibiting aggressive behavior. Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the shark sighting.Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. Jet ski patrols are currently being performed. The area and situation will be reevaluated toward the end of the day. Crime & Courts 3 people killed in shooting at Maryland business, governor says By Amy Simonson, CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warning Shark Sighting Tourism Sign Beachgoer Makaha Beach Park Shoreline Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local The Honolulu Zoo closed due to weather conditions Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local Honolulu becomes latest Hawaii county to adopt hotel tax Updated Dec 16, 2021 Business Hy's Steak House in Waikiki to undergo $1M renovation Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local 4 survivors in Big Island helicopter crash discharged from hospital, 2 remain in serious condition Updated 30 min ago Local The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association endorse Josh Green for Governor Updated Feb 14, 2022 Local Celebration commemorates 200th anniversary of first Hawaiian language printing Jan 7, 2022 Recommended for you