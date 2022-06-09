 Skip to main content
Shark Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach Park after shark sighting

Shark Warning Sign Generic
KITV4

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety Officials (OSO) have announced no swimming at Makaha Beach Park due to a shark sighting on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a 6' shark was spotted in the shoreline exhibiting aggressive behavior. Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the shark sighting.

Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. 

Jet ski patrols are currently being performed. The area and situation will be reevaluated toward the end of the day.

