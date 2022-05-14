Shark Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach after shark sighting By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety Officials (OSO) have announced no swimming at Makaha Beach due to a shark sighting on Saturday afternoon.Officials said a 4-5' shark was spotted in the shoreline exhibiting aggressive behavior (eating fish). Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the sighting. Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water.Jet ski patrols are currently being performed. The area and situation will be reevaluated in the next two hours, says OSO. Crime & Courts 10 people killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, police say CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Judge orders city to turn over key evidence in federal criminal case against Donna Leong Updated Apr 7, 2022 COVID-19 UH suspending mandatory vaccination, testing requirement beginning Mar. 26 Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local Lifeguard shortage prompts recruitment, funding efforts Updated May 11, 2022 News Senate committee passes bill created in wake of UH football drama Updated Feb 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Man tied to violent 'manifesto' taken into custody in Colorado after threats prompted UCLA to move classes online Feb 1, 2022 Business Inflation keeps weighing on consumer confidence Updated Feb 22, 2022 Recommended for you