 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Shark Warning signs posted at Lanikai Beach after shark sighting

  • Updated
  • 0
Shark Warning Sign Generic
KITV4

LANIKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety Officials (OSO) have announced they have posted shark warning signs at Lanikai Beach near ERL 94B due to a shark sighting on Saturday morning.

Officials said a 8' shark was spotted in the shoreline of Lanikai Beach exhibiting aggressive behavior (chasing a turtle). Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the sighting.

Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water.

Jet ski patrols are currently being performed. The situation will be reevaluated toward the end of the day by OSO.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK