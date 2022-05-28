Shark Warning signs posted at Lanikai Beach after shark sighting

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
LANIKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety Officials (OSO) have announced they have posted shark warning signs at Lanikai Beach near ERL 94B due to a shark sighting on Saturday morning.
Officials said a 8' shark was spotted in the shoreline of Lanikai Beach exhibiting aggressive behavior (chasing a turtle). Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the sighting.
Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water.
Jet ski patrols are currently being performed. The situation will be reevaluated toward the end of the day by OSO.