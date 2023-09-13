Shark warning issued after 12-foot shark seen feeding in Pokai Bay

Digital Content Manager
WAIANAE, Hawaii (Island News) -- A shark warning has been issued at the Waianae Boat Harbor after a large shark was spotted feeding in the area.
Shark warning signs have been posed at Pokai Bay after officials say a 12-foot shark was seen feeding on a fish carcass. The type of shark has not yet been determined.
No injuries have been reported.
Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. In an emergency, call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back with Island News for more information.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
