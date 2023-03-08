Severe weather forces early closure at Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the
islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue
through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all
islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to
be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials on the Big Island are asking parents and guardians who have students attending the Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science in Pahoa to pick up their children due to severe weather impacts.
“Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science in Pahoa in Puna District, is requesting all parents to please pick-up your child from school at this time. For parents with questions regarding this request, please contact Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science at 808-965-3730,” Civil Defense wrote in a message Wednesday morning.
Emergency officials say wind damage and electricity outages are affecting several districts on the Big Island.
The weather has also forced the closure of Kamehameha Park in North Kohala. Mahu Kona Beach Park in North Kohala is closed due to high surf.
