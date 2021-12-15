Severe shortage of blood in the islands as demand increases

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Blood Bank of Hawaii warns there's less than a two-day supply of the four main blood types.
That's still an improvement from a few months ago when the agency had less than half-a-day supply.
But a severe blood shortage across the country means it can no longer get help from outside the islands.
"Pre-pandemic, we were able to find the blood ... fill the gap with importing blood from the mainland," said Todd Lewis, chief operating officer of the Blood Bank of Hawaii. "There is no excess blood anywhere to get."
The Blood Bank said it needs 200 donors a day to have enough to meet the demand.
To boost donations, it's partnering with the Hawaii Foodbank.
For each donation in December, the blood bank is pledging to provide a meal for someone in need.
"They can save a life and they can feed a person," Lewis said.
Amy Marvin, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank, added it too is seeing donations decrease, while serving about 50-percent more people than before the pandemic.
"Our community has really been suffering," she said. "And there's so many folks who don't have what they need."
