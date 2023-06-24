 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south-southeast swell (160 degrees) will peak
tonight and tomorrow, then briefly diminish. A second pulse
arriving Monday could keep surf elevated through early next week.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming and boating dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out. Know your limits.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Weather Alert

...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...

A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Mariners should use increased caution when
entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and
retrieving vessels.

Several injured after a catamaran was hit by waves at Ala Moana

Honolulu EMS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four large waves hit a catamaran with more than 30 people aboard Saturday morning at Kewalo Harbor. Honolulu Emergency services treated four patients on the scene.

One person suffered serious injuries and two people had minor injuries; they were taken to a nearby trauma facility. Two others who were injured refused treatment. 

