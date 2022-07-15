Several Hawaii State beach park closures in preparation for Hurricane Darby storms and swells

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The sizeable south swell is the largest seen in Hawaii in over a decade. Peaks for waves are expected to reach as high as 15-20 feet on the south shores of each Island, from Saturday through Sunday. Large waves and coastal impacts are expected, especially during the late afternoon high tides.
DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) will be closing the following beach park on Saturday and possibly Sunday.
Hawai'i Island: Hāpuna State Recreation Area, Kua Bay, and Kekaha Kai.
(DSP is in alignment with Hawaii County Beach closures)
Maui: Mākena State Park will be open on Saturday and based on monitoring and discussion with Maui County Ocean Safety Officers, may close on Sunday.
O'ahu: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on the Makapu'u Point Lighthouse trail is an area of concern. The tide pools remain closed. Ignoring this closure may be extremely hazardous due to the anticipated high surf. Keawa’ula section of Ka'ena Point State Park may also be subject to closure.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.