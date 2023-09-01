 Skip to main content
Calls to suicide prevention lifeline rose 45% after changeover to 988 number

After the summer launch of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number, calls to the lifeline increased 45% compared with the same time last year, and the majority of those calls were connected to a counselor, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

September is suicide prevention month, calling attention to the issue and promoting mental health resources.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. A time to call attention to the issue and promote mental health resources.

"Suicide is serious, complex and preventable. Effective suicide prevention strategy is comprehensive. It requires the coordinated efforts at all levels of society and participation of individuals, families, and communities. We all can help prevent suicide," said Alvin C. Bronstein MD, chief of the DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.

