After the summer launch of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number, calls to the lifeline increased 45% compared with the same time last year, and the majority of those calls were connected to a counselor, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. A time to call attention to the issue and promote mental health resources.
"Suicide is serious, complex and preventable. Effective suicide prevention strategy is comprehensive. It requires the coordinated efforts at all levels of society and participation of individuals, families, and communities. We all can help prevent suicide," said Alvin C. Bronstein MD, chief of the DOH Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
Throughout the month of September, the Hawai'i State Department of Health and its partners are holding a multitude of events statewide. (See list of events below).
Suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable death for Hawai‘i residents. On average, almost four people die from suicide every week. A total of 1,003 residents died from suicide from 2018 to 2022. More than 76% of individuals in Hawai’i who die by suicide are men, with men ages 20 to 59 years old at the highest risk.
"Suicide is a multifaceted issue that impacts all of our communities across the state," said Gina Kaulukukui, co-chair of the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force. "Our comprehensive approach to suicide prevention enhances hope, help and healing to protect our ‘ohana."
Isolation and talking about hopelessness or having no reason to live are warning signs of suicide.
If you or someone are experiencing any of these signs, talk to a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional.
"We will continue to join forces with the Department of Health Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch and Hawai‘i Governor’s Challenge to tackle the devastating issue of suicide among service members and veterans in our community," said Stefany Garcia, co-chair of the Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force.
Resources:
The Hawai‘i CARES 988 is a free, crisis, mental health and substance use call center. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling, screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, recommendations for behavioral health assessments, services, and crisis interventions. Call or text 988 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov.