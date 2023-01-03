Senior pedestrian safety a concern after two seniors are hit while crossing the street this year By Diane Ako Diane Ako News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior pedestrian safety a concern after two seniors are hit while crossing the street this year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's growing concern about the number of pedestrian crashes and senior safety. In two of the last three incidents in 2023, the victims were senior citizens.On Monday, both victims were seniors and both were in the marked crosswalk.The first incident happened before 6 a.m. in Kailua. A vehicle hit a woman in her 60s crossing Keolu Drive. She became the first Oahu traffic fatality in 2023, according to Honolulu Police. Local Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023 By Matthew Nuttle The second incident was later that night in Chinatown at the intersection of North Kukui St. and Maunakea St. A 76-year-old man was left in critical condition after a car hit him at around 9:05 p.m."One of the things we have concerns about is, everyone has to share the road. Drivers have to pay attention to pedestrians crossing," said Keali'i Lopez of AARP Hawaii.Walter Miyashiro lives near the area where that man was hit. He says he feels fit and healthy, but in general, understands many of his peers are scared to cross the road."We might not interpret the distance of the cars going by. We put ourselves in danger," Miyashiro said.Puna Frank is a Lanakila resident who also loves to walk every day."I almost got hit on Waiakamilo Road. I'm halfway across the street and this guy comes barreling down Houghtailing Blvd.," she recalled.Honolulu police say there were 15 fatal pedestrian collisions in 2022 -- a 12% decrease compared to 2021. There were 17 pedestrian collisions in 2021 and 16 in 2020."Seniors need to walk against oncoming traffic as opposed to with the flow of traffic. Can't see behind you," Frank said.Good advice for people of any age. Local Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Chinatown By KITV4 Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frank Pedestrian Highway Transports Collision Senior Victim Traffic Walter Miyashiro Honolulu Hawaii Oahu Local News Community Attention Police Hpd Auto-ped Diane Ako News Anchor and Reporter Diane is KITV4’s weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter. She hosts the Aging Well series on Tuesday evenings at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. She is a mother, a cat owner, and a yogi. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Diane Ako Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Honolulu Police Department promotes 17 officers and 14 civilians Updated Sep 14, 2022 Local Honolulu preschool forced to close after 36 years Updated Jul 5, 2022 Local Tripler Army Hospital agrees to pay $15 million settlement Updated Jun 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island teen arrested for arson after police find firework that set off Discovery Harbour brush fire Updated Jul 8, 2022 Business Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels Updated Oct 21, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Scattered showers to start, breezy trade winds return Updated Jun 27, 2022 Recommended for you