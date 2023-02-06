 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senator Mazie Hirono to bring Native Hawaiian trafficking survivor as guest to State of the Union

  • Updated
  • 0
Hirono roundtable

WASHINGTON, D.C./HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) -- Democratic Senator Mazie K. Hirono has invited Kalei Grant, a Native Hawaiian trafficking survivor, to President Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday. 

Grant is an advocate and leader for other survivors of sex trafficking and other forms of gender-based violence. In January, Kalei participated in a roundtable discussion, convened by Senator Hirono, with Native Hawaiian survivors of gender-based violence and organizations that support them. 

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred