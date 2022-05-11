Senator Mazie Hirono joins Good Morning Hawaii to discuss the important vote By KITV4 Web Staff May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Protests continue over the possible Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion.Protestors are now gathering around the homes of supreme court justices including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell labeled the protests as "reckless outrage" and accused democrats of trying to intimidate judges.Joining Good Morning Hawaii to talk more about the important vote is Senator Mazie Hirono. Local Jill Tokuda announces run for Congress By KITV4 Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mazie Hirono Hawaii Mitch Mcconnell Law Supreme Court Protestor Good Morning Brett Kavanaugh More From KITV 4 Island News Local Burglars strike storage container at Wahiawa boba tea shop twice in one day Updated Mar 28, 2022 Local SB 2798 looks to address shortage of specialty veterinarians in Hawaii Updated Mar 3, 2022 Local FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas Updated Jan 15, 2022 Local ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | May 3, 2022 Updated May 4, 2022 Local Hiker rescued from the Manana Trail in Pearl City Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local Navy, Army pressed for answers as residents near a week without water Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you