Senator Mazie Hirono joins Good Morning Hawaii to discuss the important vote

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Protests continue over the possible Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion.

Protestors are now gathering around the homes of supreme court justices including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell labeled the protests as "reckless outrage" and accused democrats of trying to intimidate judges.

Joining Good Morning Hawaii to talk more about the important vote is Senator Mazie Hirono. 

