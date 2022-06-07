Senator Hirono, Rep Kahele join President Biden to designate Oahu veterans clinic in honor of late Senator Daniel Kahinia Akaka

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) - Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono and Representative Kai Kahele joined President Joe Biden in Washington Tuesday for the signing of S.1760, a bill that formally designates a veteran’s outpatient clinic in Oahu in honor of former Hawaii Senator Daniel Kahikina.
Based in Leeward Oahu, the clinic will be named the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, to honor former Senator Akaka’s legacy as a supporter for military veterans.
Akaka served as Hawaii Senator from 1990 - 2013. He died in April 2018, at the age of 93.
Rep. Kahele led and introduced the companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, and carried Senator Akaka's personal Bible to the signing. The bible was a gift to Senator Akaka at the 1983 National Prayer Breakfast, hosted then by President Ronald Reagan.
“Today is an important day for Hawaii, our military veterans and the family of the late Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka," said Congressman Kahele. "With Senator Akaka’s personal bible in hand, I witnessed our President codify the Senator’s vision into law. As a dear friend and mentor, Senator Akaka made a significant impact on my life, and I am grateful to participate in this special recognition of his work for our veterans.”
The Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will serve over 85,000 veterans, including Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, with plans to serve as a primary source of quality care for future generations.
