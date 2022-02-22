Senator Hirono, local businesses want more Navy cooperation over contaminated water crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Instead of calling for the permanent closure of the Red Hill Fuel facility, Hawaii's US Sen. Mazie Hirono says she is pushing to fund the de-fueling of the massive multi-million gallon tanks.
On Tuesday morning, Hirono met with several Oahu business owners, whose restaurants have been shut down ever since fuel found its way into the water system. They all said the Navy needs to do more to make the community whole again.
The Navy Exchange food court remains darkened and taped off, after being shut down Dec. 1, 2021. Contaminated water forced the fast food restaurants to close, which cost businesses a lot of money.
"December is our third busiest month. January and February are still pretty decent, so that loss is well into the 6-digits," said Dairy Queen Hawaii Vice President Robb Mehring.
Owners aren't just losing income, some still have payroll expenses, because employees are still getting paid.
"You have to keep paying your employees or else they will leave and then you are really stuck. Because if you don't have employees, you won't be able to reopen," added Mehring.
Franchisee owners tell me the NEX is their second busiest mall location on Oahu.
"If it weren't for the water issue, this place would be packed full of people eating," said Hirono.
She meet with business owners after touring the Red Hill fuel facility. After talking with the group, she found they, like many others on Oahu, want more answers from the Navy.
"The Navy has not been as clear and forthcoming as they could have been. Our ability to rely on the Navy has been shaken because of how they have dealt with this," added Hirono.
While the Navy works to flush water systems to clear the fuel, Hawaii's Senator revealed what caused the latest leak in the first place.
"Operators banged into a pipe, and it released a lot of fuel into the system - that happened in November," stated Hirono.
Now she is pushing bills In Congress to provide hundreds of millions of dollars to defuel Red Hill, but will leave the decision on whether to permanently close the bunker up to the state.
"I will be putting in language that will not enable the Navy to operate Red Hill without a permit from the State of Hawaii, so the state has the authority to shut down Red Hill," said Hirono.
She would also like to see families and business owners, even ones from surrounding areas, compensated for their hardships during this contamination shut down.
While those waiting to reopen at the NEX say they need a Navy contact to simply keep them informed of latest developments, so they will be able to reopen immediately after the water system is deemed safe.
"I have to order three weeks in advance. When we were about to re-open and then we didn't, I had to store that big order somewhere. So that is the hardest part, is the lead time we need to operate," stated Mehring.
Hirono said she is pressuring other Congressional lawmakers to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding to de-fuel the Red Hill tanks, but she also wants to make sure the military is able to adequately supply its forces with fuel here in Hawaii.