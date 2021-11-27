Senator Decoite releases public information and resources for residents dealing with deer issues

MAUI (KITV4) - Senator Lynn DeCoite along with State and County agencies have released public information along with resources on who to contact in regards to the axis deer issues currently on Maui.
“I want to thank the Governor again for his support in granting my request to issue an emergency proclamation to assist Maui County in dealing with the drought situation and the effect that it is having on the deer population,” said Senator DeCoite. “I hope that these resources and information are beneficial to the public as we continue to work towards finding a more permanent solution moving forward.”
Below are resources for issues relating to:
Injured and or live deer: In the case, a live or injured deer is encountered; Do not approach the animal and immediately call:
The Division of Forestry and Wildlife’s Maui Branch Office at (808) 984-8100 Monday to Friday 7:45 AM to 3:30 PM.
After hours and weekends call the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) at (808) 873-3990 or the Maui Police Department Dispatch (MPD) at (808) 244-6400.
DOFAW will immediately dispatch a trained specialist to safely secure and capture the animal.
Deceased deer: The proper disposal of dead deer and carcasses is the responsibility of the landowner and the carcasses should be buried and or removed.
If burial or removal is not possible, the carcasses may be covered with lime, products are available at any local garden and or hardware stores.
In the event a deer carcass is found in need of disposal, contact:
On private lands: Contact the landowner.
On Government property: Contact the responsible government agency that manages the particular property.
On State highways: Contact the Department of Transportation, Highways Division at (808) 270-7466.
On County roads: Contact the Department of Public Works at (808) 270-7869.
Nuisance deer – Deer are wild animals that are both a resource and a potential pest.
For problems with deer on:
On private lands: Landowners are responsible for any deer found on their lands. State wildlife laws do not limit the seasons, days, or numbers of deer that may be harvested on private lands when in compliance with applicable hunting regulations and state firearms laws. In cases where the harvest is not possible, landowners may wish to employ professional wildlife control contractors or fence their property to prevent deer from entering.
On Government lands: The managing agency is responsible for deer on government lands. Government land managers in need of assistance may contact DOFAW for interagency technical assistance or advice.