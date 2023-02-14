Senate committee rejects Ikaika Anderson's nomination as DHHL chair

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend. The
threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big
Island and then spread to the remaining islands as well
Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an
extended amount of time are expected to result in flash
flooding, particularly over already saturated areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs has rejected Ikaika Anderson's recommendation to head up the Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL).
Anderson was denied the post by a vote of 4 to 1, with Senators Maile Shimabukuro, Kurt Fevella, Jarrett Keohokālole, and Les Ihara voting against his nomination. Sen. Tim Richards was the lone vote in favor of Anderson. The hearing lasted five hours.
“While Ikaika is a good person, his evasiveness and unpreparedness before the Senate Committee on Ways and Means were too much to overcome. His misrepresentation of the commission’s viewpoints on the $600-million plan significantly influenced my decision,” said Keohokalole in a press release about the committee’s decision.
Keohokalole is co-chair of the Legislature’s Native Hawaiian Caucus.
Gov. Josh Green nominated Anderson and was one pf several former lawmakers and state leaders, including former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, to speak in favor of the nomination.
Despite the committee’s decision, Anderson’s nomination will still go forward for consideration by the full senate.
