Senate Bill working to improve child welfare services in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The House of Representatives approved 77 senate bills on Tuesday. One of those is Senate Bill 295 works to improve child welfare services in Hawaii.
The bill establishes within the office of wellness and resilience the "Malama Ohana" working group. It will work to seek, design, and recommend transformative changes to the Hawaii's existing child welfare system.
It would be trauma informed, sustain a community-based partnership, and would be responsive to the needs of children and families in the system and the community.
State Rep. Lisa Marten says more money needs to be given to nonprofits that provide services for families in need.
"This group is a way to make services more responsive to the needs of the children and the families that are in the child welfare system, especially Native Hawaiians who are over-represented in that system" Marten said.