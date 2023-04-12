 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Senate Bill working to improve child welfare services in Hawaii

Child Welfare Services

The House of Representatives approved 77 senate bills on Tuesday. One of those is Senate Bill 295 works to improve child welfare services in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The House of Representatives approved 77 senate bills on Tuesday. One of those is Senate Bill 295 works to improve child welfare services in Hawaii.

The bill establishes within the office of wellness and resilience the "Malama Ohana" working group. It will work to seek, design, and recommend transformative changes to the Hawaii's existing child welfare system.

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

