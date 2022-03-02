Senate Bill 2798 looks to address shortage of specialty veterinarians

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many pets across the state of Hawai'i are not receiving the care they need when they need it due to a shortage of specialized veterinarians.
"For the better part of the last two years I was only one of two board certified surgeons in the state," said Nathaniel Lam. "So during that time I've been on-call 24/7 any time I'm on island, we are working 80-hour weeks, our nurses are over worked, and we just can't get enough cases in."
Lam is the Chief of Surgery at the VCA O'ahu Veterinary Center.
He says right now, a pet requiring non-emergency surgery could be looking at wait times up to 4-6 months. Looking at this own schedule, his next available appointment for an elective case is June.
"We have to triage the patients that come in based off severity," said Lam.
For these reasons, Lam submitted testimony in favor of two different bills working their way through the state legislature right now, SB2798 and HB1598.
"I think up until recently people didn't even realize this was a problem because up until about a year ago, anytime there was a shortage of specialty vets they could come in from the mainland," said Sen. Chris Lee.
Lee who represents S-District 25 is one of SB2798's introducers. He explained that what changed a year ago, is the attorney general's office "reinterpreted the existing law that has been on the books forever, to say you can't do that, you can't bring in outsider help."
According to the Hawaii State Legislature website, SB2798:
Authorizes the board to grant temporary courtesy and relief permits for out-of-state veterinarians. Permits licensed veterinarians to practice veterinarian telemedicine. Allows for international veterinary school graduates to qualify for the licensure examination.
Unfortunately Lee experienced the specialty veterinarian shortage firsthand a couple months ago when his dog, Mailo, was attacked by another dog.
"He needed to have stitches and we were lucky we could find somebody, but it took calling around and significant delay and if it had been more serious or a different circumstance, we could have lost him and other people certainly have and that just can't go on," said Lee.
Fortunately Mailo is healthy and doing well now, but not all pets are as lucky.
Lam explained how an ACL tear not treated immediately can have bigger consequences, "their owner is often times having to carry them up and down the stairs.
"Those patients are at risk for suffering an ACL tear on the opposite side, which happens in 50% of patients in the year. If they blow both, they can’t walk at all, and owners are forced to put them down because they can’t deal with a dog who can’t walk. Some dogs develop significant arthritis during that time."
SB 2798 was passed with amendments by the Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection on Feb. 23.
Next up is the third reading before the Senate.
"It seems to have pretty broad support and people seem to understand the severity of the issue," said Lee.
If passed by the Senate, it will then go to the House for further consideration.
"At the end of the day, more veterinarians in Hawaii is better no matter how you look at it," Lam said.