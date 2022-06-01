Sen. Schatz discusses challenges, needs of Native Hawaiians with community leaders

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
During a meeting Wednesday, Leaders of multiple agencies serving Native Hawaiians said they are grateful to Sen. Brian Schatz for what they believe he has done for the Hawaiian people.
Since he became chairman of the US Senate Committee on Indian Affairs two years ago, Sen. Schatz has secured record funding of more than $270 million for Native Hawaiians.
"It is just the beginning of what we need to accomplish," Schatz said during the hearing, intended to discuss the challenges and needs of the Native Hawaiian community.
Establishing housing for Native Hawaiians was at the forefront of the conversation.
Hawaiian Homelands Commission Chairman William Aila pointed to the latest data, which shows 15 percent of Native Hawaiian households experience overcrowding, compared to 8 percent of other residents.
"I have three generations in my household," Aila explained, adding that 1,300 acres of land would be needed to house the Hawaiian homelands waitlist beneficiaries on O'ahu.
Federal agencies use 1,400 acres of Hawaiian homelands. Rather than waiting for federal lands to free up, Aila proposes congress appropriate funds for the Dept. of Hawaiian Homelands to purchase land.
"(The proposal) will occur much more quicker and give us the flexibility to find lands that are close to existing infrastructure, lands that are not greater than 20 percent in elevation, and lands that we don't have to do offsite construction," Aila said.
Kuhio Lewis of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement emphasized the need to house Native Hawaiians, "too many of our families are moving away from our islands. Over half of our population now call home outside of Hawai'i."
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs had its own list of requests for Sen. Schatz and the committee, which included, "persisting in the accelerated defueling and closure of the Red Hill fuel storage tanks. Funding environmental assessment and clean up of sacred lands polluted and contaminated by the military," OHA trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey said.
Sen. Schatz is set to hold another discussion with Native Hawaiian leaders on the Big Island Thursday.