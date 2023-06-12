 Skip to main content
Sen. Mazie Hirono hosting 7th annual 'Hawaii on the Hill' event in Washington, D.C.

  • Updated
US Capitol

The dome is seen at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

 ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Hawaii US Sen. Mazie Hirono is bringing back her “Hawaii on the Hill” event in Washington, D.C. following a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event, taking place from June 13 to June 15, gives Hawaii business owners a chance to meet directly with Congressional leaders and Administration officials. The event also showcases local businesses and products to D.C. power players.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

An error occurred