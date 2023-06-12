Sen. Mazie Hirono hosting 7th annual 'Hawaii on the Hill' event in Washington, D.C.

Hawaii US Sen. Mazie Hirono is bringing back her “Hawaii on the Hill” event in Washington, D.C. following a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day event, taking place from June 13 to June 15, gives Hawaii business owners a chance to meet directly with Congressional leaders and Administration officials. The event also showcases local businesses and products to D.C. power players.
A full list of events is included at the bottom of this article.
More than 200 people representing more than 40 Hawaii businesses are expected to attend. This is the seventh annual Hawaii on the Hill event.
The Wednesday, June 14, policy summit event will be livestreamed for anyone who cannot attend in person but would like to listen in. Tap here to join the livestream.
