Sen. Hirono questions high-ranking DoD nominee on Red Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- Hawaii US Sen. Mazie Hirono put the pressure on a high-ranking Department of Defense (DoD) nominee, Tuesday, questioning that person on accountability citing the Red Hill Fuel spill disaster.
Gen. Charles Brown is nominated to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. That means, if confirmed, Brown would be the nation's highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to President Joe Biden, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.
Hirono questioned Brown on his perspective of the leadership, responsibility, and accountability required for that position. She used the Red Hill fuel leaks as an example of the importance of establishing a clear burden of command.
"I have repeatedly asked for leadership accountability and structural changes from the DoD in the wake of many high-profile failures,” Hirono said. “In Hawaii, for example, the disaster at Red Hill, which I am sure you are familiar with. And that disaster has led to public mistrust in the military in Hawaii. General Brown, how do you view the burden of command, and the ultimate responsibility entrusted in military commanders?”
“There are two factors I think about in the responsibility in command or leadership at any level. You have the responsibility to get the mission done, but you’re also accountable for the mission as well. And that accountability doesn’t go well, you should be held accountable,” Brown replied.
If confirmed, Brown committed to funding the four naval shipyards in the state, which would allow for continued improvements, repair, and maintenance of naval ships.