Sen. Hirono questions high-ranking DoD nominee on Red Hill

  • Updated
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- Hawaii US Sen. Mazie Hirono put the pressure on a high-ranking Department of Defense (DoD) nominee, Tuesday, questioning that person on accountability citing the Red Hill Fuel spill disaster.

Gen. Charles Brown is nominated to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. That means, if confirmed, Brown would be the nation's highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to President Joe Biden, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.

