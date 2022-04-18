Sen. Hirono lays out plans to lower costs for Hawaii's working families

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- About 270,000 Hawaii students rely on the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture food waivers established amid the pandemic, according to Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is pushing to extend the program.
Hirono, who toured Kalihi Kai Elementary School on Monday to draw attention to the need for the program, introduced legislation to extend it until Sept. 30, 2023. The waivers are currently set to expire on June 30.
The plan, Hirono said, has garnered pushback because "nationwide it's going to cost billions. That's one of the reasons Republicans don't support it."
Hirono is adamant about the effort because she said the program eliminates what she called unnecessary bureaucracy for students to receive free food.
"Otherwise they're going to need to have everybody fill out forms and this is a school (Kalihi Kai Elementary School) where a majority of the kids are not English speaking," Hirono pointed out. "So they're not English speaking and sometimes it's hard for those forms to come back filled out."
On Tuesday, Hirono is set to discuss how to lower the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs with the Diabetes Association of Hawaii Chapter.
Later in the week, Hirono plans to travel to Hilo to go over plans for lowering food prices, as well as proposals for infrastructure improvements.