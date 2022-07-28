Sen. Hirono announces $1B in 2023 DOD funds allocated to closing Red Hill fuel facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Following the Hawaii Department of Health's (DOH) disapproval of the US Department of Defense's (DOD) defueling plan of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Sen. Mazie Hirono announced on Thursday $1 Billion in funding for the closure of the facility.
The funding is part of the 2023 DOD spending bill, released Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, of which Hirono is a member.
The full Senate is expected to consider this funding measure in a year-end omnibus package later this year.
And in an Armed Services Committee hearing earlier Thursday, Hirono questioned Brendan Owens, the nominee to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment, about Red Hill and the DOD's plan to the safe defueling and closure of the facility.
"I would like you to ensure me that defueling closure is completed in a safe and expeditious manner, that you will take personal responsibility along with all the people who are going to be involved in this in your position. Can I look to you to make sure that the defueling happens safely and an expeditious manner?" Hirono asked.
"Senator, I absolutely commit to doing everything within the purview of the ASDEINE to ensure that the resources that are necessary to safely defuel red hill in alignment with the secretary's plan are executed," Owens responded.
In November 2021, a massive fuel spill contaminated the drinking water system that services residents on and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The Navy's been criticized for dragging its feet to shut down the controversial facility.