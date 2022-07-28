 Skip to main content
Sen. Hirono announces $1B in 2023 DOD funds allocated to closing Red Hill fuel facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Following the Hawaii Department of Health's (DOH) disapproval of the US Department of Defense's (DOD) defueling plan of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Sen. Mazie Hirono announced on Thursday $1 Billion in funding for the closure of the facility.

The funding is part of the 2023 DOD spending bill, released Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, of which Hirono is a member.

