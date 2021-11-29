Sen. Fevella voices safety concerns at Halawa Correctional Facility

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Sen. Kurt Fevella is sounding the alarm about conditions for guards working at the Halawa Correctional Facility that he says are being stretched thin.
Fevella made an unannounced visit Monday morning to the prison. He says there's been pattern of people working up to 60 hour shifts to the point of fatigue, and he says there's also a huge hiring crisis.
On Monday alone, Halawa would normally need 91 people working. There were only 53. Fevella worries that creates a safety issue in the case of a riot or other incident.
“And that's gonna be one of the things that's gonna happen if this prison or any of our facilities gets overrun by the inmates. They would have to bring the National Guard in. And if they bring the National Guard, it's gonna be worse,” Fevella said.
Fevella says the open positions are budgeted for, but they can't find people to fill the jobs. He wants to see the state allow emergency hires where potential guards could be hired immediately and learn on the job while going through the training process.
In a response, the Department of Public Safety tells KITV4 it is working on the staffing issues. Sheriffs are able to fill in here are there but they too are understaffed.
