Sen. Fevella calls for emergency declaration over rising electricity costs in Hawaii

Fevella’s request comes less than two weeks after the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said it would have to raise its rates by an additional 7% as the state shuttered its last coal power plant and the ban on coal as an energy source is set to take effect to start 2023.
The HECO rate increase is in addition to 10% to 20% increase they announced for the state in March 2022.
Citing Hawaii Revised Statute Chapter 127A-14, Fevella says Gov. Ige has the power to “relieve hardships and inequities, or obstructions to the public health, safety, or welfare found by the governor to exist in the laws.”
In Fevella’s request, the senator says the emergency declaration should remain in place until HECO can obtain cost-effective renewable energy sources.
“Per HECO, it has had to turn to oil as a result of a delay with renewable energy projects. However, HECO's reliance on oil results in residential households and businesses left to carry the burden,” wrote Fevella.
As part of the declaration, Fevella called for the AES plant to be restarted until the state’s renewable energy projects are ready to go.
A HECO spokesperson issued the following statement in response to Fevella's request:
"We know that paying more for electricity will impact households and businesses, especially as costs for just about everything else are rising. The state has mandated ending the use of coal for power generation, and it’s the right thing to do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.
We’re working with government leaders, regulators, developers, stakeholders and communities to bring more renewable projects online. On Oahu, the first utility-scale solar-plus-storage facility is now feeding energy to the grid, and eight more clean energy projects are slated to come online through 2024. Over time, these projects will stabilize energy costs for our customers."
KITV4 has also reached out to Gov. Ige for comment on this story. So far we have not received a response.