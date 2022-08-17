 Skip to main content
Sen. Fevella calls for emergency declaration over rising electricity costs in Hawaii

Generic power and phone lines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella has requested Gov. David Ige declare a state of emergency to address rising electricity rates in the state.

Fevella’s request comes less than two weeks after the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said it would have to raise its rates by an additional 7% as the state shuttered its last coal power plant and the ban on coal as an energy source is set to take effect to start 2023.

