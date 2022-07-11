See Waikiki's newest attraction: A new Hawaiian Monk seal pup By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered species of seal in the world. But its population got a little bigger this weekend when a new pup was born at Kaimana Beach.Jessica Whitford isn't the only mom with her offspring at Kaimana Beach."The momma monk seal had a baby," said her daughter, 6 year old Maddi."Every single new pup is crucial to that population," stated NOAA Regional Stranding Coordinator for the Pacific Islands Diana Kramer.That is because the entire monk seal population, which can only be found around the Hawaiian Islands, is only 1,500 animals and struggling to recover in numbers."I know they are endangered and protected," said Nikki McMullen, a visiting nurse from San Diego.Even though they are protected, Hawaiian Monk seals face threats from people harassing them, run-ins with fishing hooks and nets, and also have to deal with disease and predators.But for the young pup, born on Saturday, its days at the beach are filled by playing in the water and nursing.Although relaxing beach days with mom won't last long - only about 5-7 weeks."After that time, Rocky will wean her pup, she will depart and that pup will learn to hunt for food on its own," said Kramer.The 35 pound pup will also be a lot bigger, growing to between 150 and 200 pounds.By then we will learn if it is a boy or a girl, as experts are waiting to see its anatomic features once it gets older.We do know mom Rocky, is an older seal at 22 years old, and has given birth to 13 other pups - including her first at Kaimana Beach back in 2017.By giving birth on this busy Waikiki beach, these wild seals have plenty of people watching, and wondering about their survival"It gives a better view to the world of what goes on with this very endangered species. So they are able to teach a lot of people about them while being here," said citizen scientist Melina Clark."People are very respectful, and in awe of the beauty of nature and hopefully - keeping the number of the population up," added Whitford.Netting has been set up on the beach to keep people away and safe.Rocky might attack someone who comes too close to her pup.There is also the concern if she is harassed enough or feels threatened, Rocky could leave the beach and abandon her pup. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Section 8 waitlist opens for Kuhio Park Terrace, Palolo Valley Homes beginning July 11 Updated Jul 7, 2022 Local Maui county officials face lawsuit over homeless encampment sweep Updated Mar 23, 2022 Local DOE shares plan for K-12 virtual school, some say they need more details Updated Feb 18, 2022 Local Hawaii bill could nix plans for an offshore wind farm developer Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local ME identifies Indiana man as person killed in 250-foot fall on Olomana Trail Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local New Irish bar opens up in downtown Honolulu Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you