Security incident briefly shuts down Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

PEARL HARBOR (KITV4) -- A security incident was triggered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Thursday morning, after a military working dog alerted personnel on a civilian contractor’s vehicle at the Halawa Gate.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. According to base officials, the dog made the positive signal on the vehicle during a routine inspection at Halawa Gate.
The move triggered the Joint Base Emergency Operations Center in a coordinated response, with security and emergency personnel cordoning off Halawa Gate.
An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called in to inspect the vehicle, but nothing suspicious or dangerous was found. The scene was declared clear at 9:30 a.m.
All gates were temporarily closed during the initial security response, but the others were reopened just after 8 a.m., officials said. The National Park Service also closed the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor’s Center, including tour boats to the USS Arizona Memorial, out of an abundance of caution.
No other details have been released about the contractor or the contents of his vehicle. Officials say they will release more information when it is available.
