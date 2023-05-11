Section of Hana Highway could be closed up to a month

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hana Highway near Kipahulu is closed after Maui County officials deemed the area unsafe following a recent rockfall. And officials say the closure could last up to a month.
The highway is shut down from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge near Kipahulu in East Maui. The closure began Wednesday night. Drivers will not be able to travel between Hana and Kaupo during the closure.
A previous rockfall was reported back in April. Then, last week, county officials said a car was damaged by rocks and cliffside mud. The driver wasn't hurt but the incident triggered a re-assessment of safety conditions in the area.
Crews are working to stabilize the cliffside. Signs are posted near the closure to alert drivers.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.