Second settlement approved over deadly Kaka'ako crash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A second settlement has been approved over a Honolulu police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.
While the city will pay out $15 million for those two settlements, because of alleged police violations, the case did not result in a change to Honolulu Police Department's pursuit policy.
In January 2019, Alins Sumang slammed into a group of pedestrians and crashed his truck on Kamake'e Street after being pursued by police.
The deadly accident killed three people and injured several others.
Sumang, believed to be intoxicated at the time, admitted his guilt and is serving manslaughter terms in prison. But along with Sumang, the City of Honolulu was also sued in two civil cases.
"In civil cases, there is no point in suing someone who doesn't have money," said Honolulu attorney Randall Rosenberg.
In the first lawsuit, the city agreed to pay out $10 million to the family of Dr. Travis Lau, who was one of three killed on Kamake'e Street.
In addition to being able to pay, the city is also responsible for its employees. In this case, HPD officer Sheldon Watts who was pursuing Sumang, reportedly at high speeds without lights and sirens on.
"When you are dealing with police cases, the city has that responsibility for whatever the police officer does wrong. That is within the scope of the police officer's employment," added Rosenberg.
According to Honolulu Police Department policy, which had been in place since 2018, officers have to continuously use flashing blue lights and sirens during a pursuit. Officers are also required to terminate a pursuit when the risk is unreasonable based on conditions, including speeds, pedestrian traffic and action of the pursued vehicle.
The deadly Kaka'ako crash did not result in changes to HPD's pursuit policy, it remained unchanged until May 2021. The latest change had to do with blocking, containing or ramming a subject's vehicle, and came a month after another highly public police chase and deadly officer shooting involving 16-year-old Iremeber Sykap.
While the city settled for $15 million, it is only responsible for paying out $3 million, for the deductible on its insurance policy, which will cover the rest.
Meanwhile Officer Watts has been discharged by HPD pending the outcome of a grievance hearing.