Second case of monkeypox identified in Hawaii, DOH confirms

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Health has identified an additional probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii. The patient is an Oahu resident who had close contact with the first probable case, which was reported on June 3.
The second case patient presented symptoms consistent with monkeypox.
“While the risk for most Hawaii residents remains low, we urge individuals with symptoms consistent with monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We continue to work closely with providers, federal agencies, and the community as we respond to these cases.”
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. Infection progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes.
Monkeypox can spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. This includes direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox can be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required.
The CDC reports that many monkeypox cases have been among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, or those who recently travelled abroad or to the continental United States. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at higher risk of infection, regardless of a person’s gender, sexual orientation, or travel history.
Individuals who show symptoms consistent with monkeypox infection should immediately contact their healthcare provider, and healthcare providers should immediately report suspected cases to the DOH.
