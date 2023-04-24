 Skip to main content
Second case of measles confirmed on Oahu

MMR vaccine generic

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A second case of measles has been confirmed on Oahu, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

This second case was in a person who was exposed to the first case. That first case was identified on April 10 in an unvaccinated resident who had been traveling internationally.

