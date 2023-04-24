Second case of measles confirmed on Oahu

DOH says it is now working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with the person in this second case.
In response, the DOH issued a Medical Advisory asking healthcare providers to be on alert for possible cases of measles.
Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease, and staying up-to-date on routine childhood vaccines, including the measles vaccine, protects not only children but the larger community from outbreaks of the disease, DOH officials said. Health officials urge residents to check their vaccination status to ensure they are up to date.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It starts with fever, followed by cough, runny nose, and red eyes, and then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out, starting at the head and spreading to the rest of the body. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children under five years of age and in infants under one year old, who are too young to be vaccinated against measles.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, and one out of 1,000 develops encephalitis, swelling of the brain. Nearly one to three out of 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.
