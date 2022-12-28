Search suspended for missing California man off Kauai coast

ANINI, Kauai (KITV4) --The search for a missing swimmer was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day, multi-agency effort.
Officials identified 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of California as the missing man.
He is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12th drowning in 2022.
“Our hearts go out to Prakash’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Capt. Paul Applegate. “We appreciate all agencies and everyone involved in our attempt to locate Prakash. We also thank the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas for allowing our rescuers access to their property during the search.”
According to reports, Shroff was reportedly swimming with 2 family members just after 1 p.m. on Christmas Day when they became distressed. Two individuals made it safely back to shore with the help of bystanders, but Shroff could not be found.
Shroff was not located despite a four-day air, land, and sea-based search with a team of rescuers including Kaua‘i firefighters, Ocean Safety Bureau officers, Kaua‘i police, DLNR-DOCARE officers, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Volunteers with the Visitor Aloha Society of Kaua‘i (VASK), a nonprofit providing emergency needs for visitors, and Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted Shroff’s family throughout the four-day search. American Medical Response also responded to the incident on Dec. 25