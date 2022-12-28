 Skip to main content
Search suspended for missing California man off Kauai coast

ANINI, Kauai (KITV4) --The search for a missing swimmer was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day, multi-agency effort.

Officials identified 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of California as the missing man.

