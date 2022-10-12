Search suspended for Kauai teen who went missing at Kalihiwai Beach

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
KALIHIWAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search has been suspended for a swimmer who went missing off of Kauai over the weekend.
Jaren Asalele, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kalihiwai Beach on Kauai’s North Shore. Asalele was swimming when he became distressed and signaled for help.
A family member went in the water and attempted to help Asalele but lost sight of him when he went under and did not resurface. He was last seen wearing orange swim trunks.
Rescuers searched for Asalele for four days. Despite those search efforts – by land, air and sea – Asalele was not found.
“Everyone gave their best effort to locate Jaren, and we are very sad that we could not provide complete closure for his family. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this very difficult time,” said Kaui Fire Chief Michael Gibson.
Crews with the Kauai Fire Department, Ocean Safety, Kauai Police, the US Coast Guard, and volunteers assisted in the search.
Asalele is listed as the 11th drowning on Kauai in 2022.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.